Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.84% from the company’s current price.

INE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.03.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

INE traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 241,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.59.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of C$277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2196463 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innergex Renewable Energy

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$29,947.06. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.