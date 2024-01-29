Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

FSZ has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.39.

Fiera Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Fiera Capital stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.65. 131,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,497. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.81.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 0.9101284 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiera Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

