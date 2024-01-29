Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 747 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of Berry Global Group worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,779 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.00. 212,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,379. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

