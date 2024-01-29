Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $256.88 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 135,352 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 2.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of KLA worth $256,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $596.03. 312,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

