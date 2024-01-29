Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for 1.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,661. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at LKQ

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

About LKQ

Free Report

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

