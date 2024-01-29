James J. Burns & Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,086,951 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

