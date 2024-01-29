MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,248. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

