Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

