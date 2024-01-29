Miramar Capital LLC Sells 5,394 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $33.31. 11,778,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,098,461. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

