Atlas Wealth LLC Sells 275 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlas Wealth LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.84. 1,973,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,701. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $170.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.