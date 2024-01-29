SouthState Corp Has $3.70 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SouthState Corp reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Accenture stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $371.33. 589,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.92 and a 200-day moving average of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,884 shares of company stock worth $6,674,166. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.