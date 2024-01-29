Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 7,015 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 470.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.97. The stock had a trading volume of 253,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

