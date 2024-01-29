Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.02. 395,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,813. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

