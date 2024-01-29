Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.39. 140,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

