Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Halliburton accounts for about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.91. 2,487,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,951,109. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

