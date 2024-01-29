Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.30 Million in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. TechnipFMC comprises about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $20.27. 1,065,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -254.50 and a beta of 1.64. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

