20,565 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Hexcel makes up approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $3,751,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Hexcel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hexcel by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.17. 500,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

