Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 122.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,812,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.75. The company had a trading volume of 311,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,236. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.47. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $143.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

