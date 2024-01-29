James J. Burns & Company LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

F traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,528,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,613,516. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.