iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Passaic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 154,268 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

