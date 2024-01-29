12,511 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Lennar comprises 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $56,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LEN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.04. 544,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,607. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

