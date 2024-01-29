JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,233,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 574,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after buying an additional 355,573 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JMST remained flat at $50.76 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 345,226 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

