James J. Burns & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

James J. Burns & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,006. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

