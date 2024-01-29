James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 877,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

