James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.53. 73,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,349. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

