James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 21,172 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

James J. Burns & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after buying an additional 3,090,600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 680,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,723. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

