Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Trimmed by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

CDNS traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $292.35. The company had a trading volume of 267,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.62 and a 1-year high of $301.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $19,593,614. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

