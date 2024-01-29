Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $208.78 million and $9.26 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,180,420,299 coins and its circulating supply is 13,758,395,299 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

