Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 3.2%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.81. 1,011,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,107,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.13.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,474 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $30,599.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,882.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,474 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $30,599.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,882.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $25,674.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,043.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 703,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,453. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.