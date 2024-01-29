OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Trading 4.1% Higher

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.53 and last traded at $27.46. 58,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 215,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The stock has a market cap of $628.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. On average, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,810,000 after acquiring an additional 212,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,115 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,088,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 296,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

