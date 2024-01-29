Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $132.09 and last traded at $131.60. Approximately 146,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 647,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.28.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

