Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 4.7%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. 256,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,502,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VKTX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 10.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.