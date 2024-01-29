Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 14,268 shares.The stock last traded at $131.47 and had previously closed at $131.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Preformed Line Products Stock Down 0.9 %
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.44 million for the quarter.
Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.
