First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 56,798 shares.The stock last traded at $100.69 and had previously closed at $101.10.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $811.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 608,386.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,089,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 27,094 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

