First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 56,798 shares.The stock last traded at $100.69 and had previously closed at $101.10.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $811.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.98.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.