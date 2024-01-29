Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 35,218 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.43.

EFXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $580.11 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -17.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerflex by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Enerflex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Enerflex by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enerflex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

