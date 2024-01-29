Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 105,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 203,507 shares.The stock last traded at $46.81 and had previously closed at $46.73.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

