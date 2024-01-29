CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 176,365 shares.The stock last traded at $14.96 and had previously closed at $14.91.

CFB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $729.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

