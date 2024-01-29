Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Arqit Quantum Stock Performance
ARQQW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 1,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.