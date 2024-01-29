Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Up 43.5% in January

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the December 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of ARHS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.12. 180,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,599. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,012.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock worth $38,022,523. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arhaus by 61.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,016,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $5,976,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Arhaus by 120.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,035,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 565,320 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

