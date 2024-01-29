Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.5% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.24. 2,786,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average is $126.61. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

