Miramar Capital LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

