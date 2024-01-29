Security Financial Services INC. Invests $710,000 in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 1.67% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 429.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

IHYF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.28. 1,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

