Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.36 on Monday, hitting $156.94. 2,004,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

