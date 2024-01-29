Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.17 Million in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,166,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 49,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,829. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

