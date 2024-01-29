First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 114,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 160,643 shares.The stock last traded at $52.77 and had previously closed at $52.63.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

