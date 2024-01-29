First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 114,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 160,643 shares.The stock last traded at $52.77 and had previously closed at $52.63.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.