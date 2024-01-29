First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 114,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 160,643 shares.The stock last traded at $52.77 and had previously closed at $52.63.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

