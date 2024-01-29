Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 6,768 shares.The stock last traded at $12.15 and had previously closed at $12.00.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

