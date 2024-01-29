Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.86. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 595,061 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

