Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 409,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Athira Pharma Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.15. 91,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,647. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Athira Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 32,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $73,265.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,829,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,059.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $24,560. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,964,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $138,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

