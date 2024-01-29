Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Drops By 17.9%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ASTC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Astrotech has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.18.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 881.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Astrotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Astrotech by 22.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

