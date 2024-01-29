Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Drops By 17.9%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Astrotech Price Performance
Shares of ASTC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Astrotech has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.18.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 881.71%.
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
