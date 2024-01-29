AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 236,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 1,063.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 50,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 78.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 351,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 57.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 568,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

Featured Articles

